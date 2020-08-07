

Sara Negrotto, MD, has joined the heart care team at Parkwest Medical Center. An interventional cardiologist, Dr. Negrotto got her medical degree from East Tennessee State University and did her residency at Mayo Graduate School of Medical Education in Rochester. She also had fellowships at Vanderbilt University in interventional cardiology and general cardiovascular disease. Info: 865-373-7100.

Knox Planning will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. View agenda.

will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. View agenda. PBPA (Powell) will hear Jimmy Hyams talk UT football at noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, Jubilee Banquet Facility. Lunch is $14; first 50 admitted.