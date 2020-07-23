Jimmy Martin has been named senior credit officer for East Tennessee for First Horizon Bank. He has been with First Horizon Bank for 22 years as a portfolio manager and team lead in Chattanooga. In his new role, he will also work with clients in Bristol, Johnson City, Knoxville and Maryville. Martin is a graduate of Lee University and received his MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He and his wife, Rachel, are parents to two daughters and are active members of Rockbridge Church where he serves as an elder.