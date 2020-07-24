‘Q’ smoke pit this week

Get some tasty smoked meats without firing up your grill or smoker. The “Q” Smoke Pit Famous Smoked Meats truck is coming to a Food City store near you.

We take the art of smoking and seasoning the finest barbeque very seriously – and very slowly. We only use the finest cuts of meat to ensure the highest quality product. Our Boston Butts, Ribs and Chicken are all perfectly seasoned with our secret blend of herbs and spices, then slow-smoked to perfection. And the best part is that you get to enjoy the hours of serious flavor without the wait!

Here’s this weekend’s schedule (straight from the Food City website). All events are 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

July 24-25, 2020

110 North 11th Street, Middlesboro KY

141 Towne Centre Drive, Crossville TN

1911 Moreland Drive, Kingsport TN

4805 North Broadway, Knoxville TN

284 Morrell Road, Knoxville TN

255 Ocoee Crossing Northwest, Cleveland TN

10161 Old Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy TN

Starbucks: We were in Vonore to open a new Starbucks café inside the Food City on Monday, July 20. The opening marks the company’s 20th Starbucks location, with a number of other locations planned in the near future. Starbucks offers a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, including seasonal favorites, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries. The Vonore store is at 2120 Highway 411.

Paralyzed Veterans: The opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 to help the Richard Petty campaign for Paralyzed Veterans of America will end on July 28. Donate at any Food City checkout.

This week’s ad has some real deals for $5 – but hurry, it’s only good for two days (7/24-25). Click link to read: Food City_7.24 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.