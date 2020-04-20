Clayton Homes garners national award

Clayton Home Building Group, national builder of off-site and on-site built homes, was awarded Manufactured Housing Institute’s 2020 Manufacturer of the Year for the fourth-consecutive year.

Audrey Eason, director of communications, released the news on Linkedin April 16.

Keith Holdbrooks, Clayton Home Building Group president, praised the team members for their hard work and dedication.

Clayton Home Building Group has 13,000 team members across its 40 home-building facilities, 20 supply locations and nine on-site home builders. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company.