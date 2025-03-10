Good idea to bring in extra eyes for an inside look at Tennessee football.

Better if potential improvements are identified and implemented.

Best if upticks help the Vols beat Georgia. That hasn’t happened since Jauan Jennings out-jumped the world for the Josh Dobbs pass.

Josh Heupel recently invested a few hundred thousand football dollars to add men of unusual experience to his coaching staff. He has a young team that has a lot to learn.

Heupel added another highly qualified analyst, Alan Williams, just in time for spring practice. Williams is 55. His record includes half a lifetime as an NFL coach, segments as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings and 18 seasons as defensive backfield coach for various teams.

He spent 10 years with the Indianapolis Colts, including the Super Bowl season when Peyton Manning was quarterback.

Hmmm, do you suppose Manning could have been Williams’ key to Tennessee? Do you suppose Williams is an investment in the future, just in case there is a vacancy?

Dr. Danny White says Heupel and the Vols can afford a very valuable assortment of such specialists. NFL special teams coach John Bonamego, 61, came out of semi-retirement to help with the kicking game. Bonamego was in the big league from 1999-2021.

Heupel boosted the offense with former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell. Josh and Seth were teammates at Oklahoma.

Interesting: Seth was offensive coordinator at North Carolina and Indiana. For a few minutes he was offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Oklahoma. He has experience calling plays.

Keep in mind there is a natural connection between additions and money. Some may even be worth more than they cost.

Analysts come in different shapes and sizes. Some work behind the scene, far removed from the spotlight. Some assist position coaches on the field. Some learn new tricks and cash in elsewhere. Some are promoted to first team at Tennessee.

Heupel likes the comfort of moving up men he knows, in-house people who understand his system, appreciate the team culture and have worked hard and earned better opportunities.

Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin) recently climbed that ladder from recruiting expert and defensive analyst to replace Mike Ekeler as coach of outside linebackers. Josh promoted bright young analyst Evan Crabtree to replace Ekeler as special teams coordinator. Bonamego will assist.

Alec Abeln went from offensive analyst to coach of tight ends in 2023. Kelsey Pope was an analyst before he became coach of Vol wide receivers. Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Joey Halzle was twice an analyst for Heupel, at Missouri and Central Florida.

When tested talent fits an opening, it’s all in the family.

Incidentally, there were eight pages in the 2024 Tennessee football brochure about the crowd of support people. There are many.

Under the heading of times have changed, it once wasn’t how it is.

Tennessee efficiency peaked soon after the arrival of Robert Reese Neyland. The officer and a gentleman did more with less than anybody before or since.

As student-athletes at West Point, Neyland, Bill Britton and Paul Parker made a pact. If either got a coaching job, he would contact the other two.

Neyland got the Tennessee job 99 years ago. On the inside cover of his treasured notebook was Britton, 156 NE First Street, Miami, Florida; Parker, Box 3970, Tampa. Zip codes hadn’t been invented.

Neither bothered to answer Neyland’s letter. They just arrived. There was no hint of negotiations.

Parker was to coach the line, supervise kickoff drills, be in charge of defensive preparations, scouting and team records. On the side, he was to see that the fields were in satisfactory condition.

Britton became the end coach. Dropkicks and placekicks were his responsibility. He was to make arrangements for team travel.

Neyland coached the backs in running, passing and punting, and was responsible for buying and maintaining equipment. Each August he would grudgingly address a downtown civic club.

Friends from the military were his original recruiting tipsters. He expanded the network as soon as former players went back home.

He eventually got a secretary. Edna Calloway became the athletic department. She sold tickets, managed Coca-Cola and popcorn salesmen, handled correspondence, kept the books and typed contracts.

History says the key quartet did rather well. Neyland hated two-platoon football but added staff and remained successful.

You undoubtedly know some of Neyland’s results – his career was twice interrupted for military duty, he went from captain to general, his football record was 173-31-12, a season and a half without giving up a point, hall of fame enshrinement, big stadium named in his honor, bronze statue out front.

Don’t let Danny ever sell the Neyland name.

Twenty-eight Tennessee players from last season have gone away. Some were outstanding. Replacements are on the job. Expectations have not been adjusted.

Heupel needs all the help he can get. Reconstruction of the offensive line is critical. Gaps in the secondary must be filled. The passing game needs a new look, starting with receivers who can actually catch a football. It would improve team chances if linebacking got better. Running back by committee is OK if everybody contributes.

If these Vols are to maintain Heupel’s pace, if they are going to somehow win 10 games, Nico must move up a full notch. He was ranked seventh best quarterback in the Southeastern Conference last season. Simply said, that isn’t good enough.

Much must be accomplished if Tennessee is to remain competitive for another playoff opportunity. August 30 is not a comfortable distance away. Syracuse is supposedly much improved.

Now hear the call, all hands on deck, all 69 football employees and other part-time affiliates – plus the players. Indeed, they are the primary parts of this armed force.

