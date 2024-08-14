East TN History Center to host History Hootenanny

It’s toe-tapping time! The 3rd annual History Hootenanny is set for Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, and the Tennessee Theatre, 600 S. Gay Street.

The jam-packed day will showcase our musical heritage as we celebrate the closing of the feature exhibition, They Sang What They Lived: The Story of Carl and Pearl Butler.

There will be live music, music-themed children’s activities, a used local history book sale, downtown walking tours, screenings, shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville and more!

The History Hootenanny is a free public history event organized in partnership by the East Tennessee Historical Society, Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection and Tennessee Archive of Moving Image & Sound.

Featuring

Music by Wyatt Ellis, Jarrett Wildcatt, Kelle Jolly, Wild Blue Yonder and more

Children’s activities

Walking tours

Screenings from Tennessee Archives of Moving Image and Sound at the Tennessee Theatre

Self-guided tours of the Tennessee Theatre

Shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Tennessee Theatre schedule:

10:30 -1:30 Self-guided tours of the Theatre

11 a.m. Screening of An Unforgettable Ride: How Klondike Kate and Dolly Shaped Pigeon Forge Tourism: 45 minutes Encore screening of the popular video essay made by TAMIS archivist Janine Winfree from archival footage and photographs.

12:30 Screening of The Reed Sisters: An American Story: 45 minutes. Nearly 50 years ago the Reed Sisters, a teenage Filipina-Hawaiian Country-Western Rock and Pop group, entertained audiences in East TN with their homegrown musical variety show. Captivated by their Oak Ridge cable access TV show as a child, documentary filmmaker Rachel Nanstad wanted to find out what happened to the Reed Sisters and discovered more than she expected.

4:00 Screening of Keepin’ It Country with Carl and Pearl Butler: 45 minutes Bradley Reeves, curator of the Carl and Pearl Butler exhibit, presents a video recounting the story of the classic country duo. Using archival film and video footage and new interviews, Keepin’ It Country follows the pair from their beginnings in Happy Holler to the height of their fame in Nashville and beyond.

5:00 Wyatt Ellis and his All-Star Bluegrass Band – a journey through the history of the Knoxville Sound. Wyatt Ellis represents the newest generation of the Knoxville Sound, his musical through line tracing back through Paul Brewster (the Knoxville Grass and Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder) to his father Willie G. Brewster (Rocky Mountain Boys and Carl Butler). Wyatt’s upcoming performance with his All-Star Bluegrass Band at the Tennessee Theatre will not only highlight his exceptional skills but also celebrate the enduring legacy of the Knoxville Sound, blending the old with the new and continuing the city’s storied tradition of musical innovation.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for sponsoring Wyatt Ellis and his All Star Bluegrass Band

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library