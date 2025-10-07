Zoo Knoxville’s two male red panda cubs have officially been named Dr. Wallace and Mr. Darcy.

Dr. Wallace is named in honor of Dr. Steven C. Wallace, professor at East Tennessee State University and curator of the Gray Fossil Site and Museum. Dr. Wallace serves as the site director of the Gray Fossil Site, an Early Pliocene deposit dating back between 4.5 and 4.9 million years in Washington County, Tennessee. The site is notable for the discovery of two nearly complete skeletons of Pristinailurus (giant red pandas), offering rare insight into this ancient species’ structure and behavior.

The zoo’s new cubs, born June 3, 2025, at the Boyd Family Red Panda Village, to first-time parents Sisu and Doofah, continue to grow and explore their outdoor habitat. Guests may spot them venturing out with their mother as they gain confidence and curiosity.

HOW TO TELL THEM APART:

Mr. Darcy takes after his father, Doofah, with a larger head and darker red fur.

Dr. Wallace resembles his mother, Sisu, with a smaller head and more white facial fur.

These are two very unique names for two very unique red pandas that continue to grow and explore.

Zoo Knoxville is one of the most successful breeding institutions for red pandas in the country, with nearly 115 cubs born since 1978.

About Red Pandas

Red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) are native to the temperate forests of the Himalayas and are classified as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 estimated to remain in the wild. Threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, breeding programs in accredited zoos play a critical role in ensuring the survival of this species.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

