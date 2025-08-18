This summer, YWCA hosted a REACH program where high school students learned financial literacy, leadership development, and how to form healthy relationships while shepherding a group of younger summer campers (ages 5-12ish) in our Summer Kids in Play Program (SKIPP) through June to August. See YWCA youth Programs.

As a final project for the summer, these campers partnered with Community Television to produce a 3-minute video about the power of decisions. The purpose of this project was to teach them how to work with Media/TV while also synthesizing what they learned as leaders this summer.

The link to the video is here: https://youtu.be/NdWUXhior-k?si=cpOBk83qmpvel09z.

Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been at the forefront of community transformation, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and fostering peace and justice. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville, and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

Send your news and notes of community interest to send news@knoxtntoday.com.