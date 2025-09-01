Last week, the YWCA Knoxville and Tennessee Valley’s Oak Ridge Victim Services Team participated in the Red Sand Event to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The Red Sand Event at the Anderson County Courthouse, organized by the Anderson County Health Department, had participants pour red sand into the sidewalk cracks and write messages in chalk to raise awareness and bring visibility to the victims of human trafficking in Tennessee who have “fallen through the cracks.”

Human trafficking and domestic violence are often intersectional traumas, and we were proud to represent the YWCA at this event.

Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been at the forefront of community transformation, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and fostering peace and justice. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville, and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service.

