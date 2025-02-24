Cardiovascular disease — including heart attacks and strokes — is the leading cause of death in the United States. In 2022 alone, over 900,000 Americans died from heart-related conditions. One of the primary risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease is elevated cholesterol, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C).

Atherosclerosis, the buildup of cholesterol inside the arteries, is a slow process that begins early in life. Knowing your cholesterol levels at a young age is crucial. Individuals with a genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia face an increased risk of heart attacks and sudden death as early as their 20s. While this condition is rare, recent research published in the American Journal of Cardiology highlights the importance of monitoring cholesterol levels and taking preventive action as early as age 18.

In a study following 4,000 individuals, researchers measured LDL-C levels between ages 18 and 30 and tracked them until age 40. The findings were significant: those with elevated LDL-C in early adulthood tended to maintain high cholesterol levels into their 40s. This is critical because elevated cholesterol at age 40 strongly correlates with a higher likelihood of heart attacks and strokes later in life. In other words, if your cholesterol is high in your 20s, it’s likely to remain high in your 40s, increasing your risk of serious cardiovascular events.

The takeaway? It’s never too early to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet, regular exercise and, in some cases, medication can help you maintain optimal cholesterol levels and promote a long and healthy life.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.