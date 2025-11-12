National Young Readers Week takes place from Monday, November 10, to Friday, November 14, celebrating the joy of reading and encouraging children to develop a lifelong love of books. This week is an excellent opportunity to read with children, visit the library, and recognize the importance of reading for young learners.

This week also marks the anniversary of Robert Louis Stevenson’s birth on November 13, 1850. His children’s book, A Child’s Garden of Verses is a book of poetry for children.

Stevenson dedicated his poems to his nurse Cummy (Alison Cunningham), who cared for him during his many childhood illnesses. The collection includes some of Stevenson’s most famous poems, including The Land of Counterpane, My Shadow, and The Lamplighter.

Some of Stevenson’s poems evoke the loneliness of being young, ill, and without companions. Stevenson appears to remember his own childhood through these. Children in these poems use their imagination to entertain themselves, rather than relying on the company of a friend.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

