The National Book Awards will be announced tonight, Wednesday, November 19, 8 p.m. There are five finalists in each category: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature. Award Finalists

Register to watch the livestreamed awards show.

One of the five finalists for Young People’s Literature is The Teacher of Nomad Land, a World War II Story by Daniel Nayeri. It’s my choice for the winner.

Babak and his little sister have just lost their father. Now orphans, fearing they will be separated, the two devise a plan. On the treacherous journey, they meet a Jewish boy, hiding from a Nazi spy. And suddenly, they are all in a race for survival.

Against the backdrop of World War II, an epic adventure unfolds in faraway places. Through the cacophony of soldiers, tanks, and planes, can young hearts of different creeds and nations learn to find a common language?

Read more about this book here.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.