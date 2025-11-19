When the Karns Community Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday, December 6, 2025, it will be led by a very special grand marshal – Karns High junior Hayden Jennings.

Hayden, 17, was diagnosed in October 2024 with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He underwent 12 weeks of chemotherapy starting December 3, 2024. He then underwent a partial hip replacement in February 2025, which removed the tumor and 6-8 inches of his femur. This ultimately ended his baseball career as a catcher, according to parade organizers.

He then underwent 16 more weeks of chemotherapy. On August 1, 2025, Hayden was diagnosed cancer free.

He had to undergo another surgery in early September to brace the metal rod in his hip and what is left of his femur.

“Hayden is doing well today and is still actively involved with both Karns High baseball and ensemble. He has been an inspiration to his entire community and has met every challenge head on with heart and faith. His family, friends and community continue to rally around him and we are honored to have him as the parade grand marshal,” quoting a repost from Charlie Austin.

The 2025 Karns Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 6th 9am from Ingles market to Walgreens. We hope you can join us for our small-town celebration! Visit karnsfair.org for details and to register.

Help Inskip Elementary’s Angel Tree

Inskip Elementary School, a Title I school with approximately 530 students, is seeking individuals and businesses to help support families in need during the holiday season through our Angel Tree Program.

Lacey Kington is the project coordinator. “This program is a cherished tradition at Inskip, and many of our students and families rely on it to make Christmas possible. For many children, the gifts received through the Angel Tree are the only presents they will open during the holidays,” she wrote.

“For each adopted child, we ask that you provide gifts that total around $60. The gifts should be returned to Inskip Elementary individually pre-wrapped and in a large black bag with the original tag by December 5. You also may provide a monetary donation that will be used for gifts.”

Calling all middle school youth

Future Leaders Day will be held Saturday, Dec. 6, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Farragut High School commons, 11237 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, and is open to anyone in grades 6-8 in Knox County. Albert Liu, the student representative on the Knox County school board, and his friends from Farragut organized the event. The aim is to introduce younger students to the legal system, business and international politics with interactive sessions and hands-on activities.

“Student leadership representing Youth in Government, DECA, Model UN, and Mock Trial, are working to give students a unique chance to explore leadership in action,” said Liu. Register here.

In Memoriam

Carolyn Wayland Wills passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 89. A resident of Seymour, Tennessee, Carolyn dedicated her life to education, faith and service to others. A 1954 graduate of Young High School, she went on to earn her master’s degree in library science from East Tennessee State University. She began her teaching career at South High School and later retired from Seymour High School, where she influenced and inspired countless students throughout her many years in education. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 23, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 6321 Chapman Hwy. The full obituary is here.

Mary “Signe” Westmoreland passed away on November 13, 2025, at age 81. She worked as a teacher and aide at Oak Ridge High School until her retirement in 2006. She was best known for her hobby professions of tutoring math students and decorating cakes. She was affectionately known as “the cake lady” and was the artist behind hundreds of the most decadent and beautiful cakes. The service will be at Weatherford Mortuary at 2 p.m. Friday, November 21, with receiving of friends to follow. The full obituary is here.

Susan Jo Anderson Gunning passed away on November 8, 2025, at age 77. She was a musician, teacher, mentor and second mom. She held two degrees in music from the University of Michigan. Susan and her husband, John, moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 1990 where they lived in the same wonderful house in the woods for 35 years. She began teaching in the Oak Ridge Schools in 1990 and then led the orchestra program full-time at the Webb School of Knoxville, where she taught for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2013. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. The full obituary is here. It relates stories of her career as a professional violinist, Susan and John’s 31-foot Camano trawler named Nuclear Fishin, and their hiking/ camping adventures across the United States.

Vicki J. Hindman Ed.D. passed away on September 21, 2025, at age 76. She obtained a doctorate in education and she taught locally including a stint at Karns High School in Knox County. Her obituary salutes her artistic endeavors, boating and water skiing, gardening, home design and playing duplicate bridge. Her husband was the late Chambliss “Bliss” Pierce. There will be a graveside memorial and interment at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, November 22, at 11 a.m. The full obituary is here.

