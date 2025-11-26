The National Book Awards winners were announced on Wednesday, November 19.

One of the five finalists in the category, Young People’s Literature, was The Teacher of Nomad Land, a World War II Story by Daniel Nayeri. It was my choice for the winner, and it DID win. To review the plot: Babak and his little sister have just lost their father. Now orphans, fearing they will be separated, the two devise a plan. On the treacherous journey, they meet a Jewish boy, hiding from a Nazi spy. And suddenly, they are all in a race for survival. Read more about this book here.

The winners in other categories:

Fiction: The True Story of Raja the Gullible (and his mother) by Rabih Alameddine

Non-fiction: One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

Poetry: The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems by Patricia Smith

Translated Literature: We Are Green and Trembling by Gabriela Cabezon Camara.

Read more about each of these books and the four finalists in each category here.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com