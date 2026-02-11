Two of my favorite Judy Blume novels explore friendship, puberty, and faith. One, Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret is a frank address to the challenges young girls face as they grow up. My other favorite, read to many of my past students, comes from the Fudge series: Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.

Judy Blume celebrates her 88th birthday tomorrow and has published over 25 novels for both children and adults. She currently runs a nonprofit bookstore in Key West with her husband, George.

