I would be remiss not to recommend Charlotte’s Web as one of my favorites, having read it several times as a child and then every year to my students. I really wanted to be Fern and have a pet pig like Wilbur.

Author E. B. White captures the imagination in this classic 1952 children’s novel about the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte, who saves him from being slaughtered by writing messages in her web.

The story explores themes of friendship, life, and death, and has been adapted into films and other media.

Elwyn Brooks (E.B.) White was an American author of several highly popular books for children, including Stuart Little, Charlotte’s Web, and The Trumpet of the Swan. White’s writing explores themes of nature, rural life, and human experience. He was known by the nickname “Andy” due to a Cornell University tradition and was a devoted animal lover who wrote an obituary for his dog in The New Yorker.

