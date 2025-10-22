The GCA Middle School Girls Cross Country Team captured the Region Championship over Fall Break and will compete at the State Championship on October 25th. These athletes exemplify hard work, dedication, and teamwork, which they have shown all season.

Two GCA elementary runners, Mason Grantham and Jeremyah Dilligard qualified for the State Tournament.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

