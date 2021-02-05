Work on that winter roll

The Chota Canoe Club is offering a Winter Kayak Roll Practice beginning Friday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Side YMCA. Join in on Friday evenings for practice. This is not a clinic, there is no professional instruction. This is an opportunity to practice kayak rolls in a non-threatening environment. For details go here.

Here’s a couple more offerings for the next week, so Get Out and Play!

Saturday, Feb. 6

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting a Winter Woodpecker Walk on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. The cost is $5. In the winter, east TN is home to seven species of woodpeckers. Learn what to look for when identifying each one and discuss the special adaptations and behaviors that make them unique. Walk 1-2 miles. Bring binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting an Island Sunset Hike at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $5. Take an easy round-trip 2.75-mile hike along the ADA and Island Loop Trails to watch the sunset over the park and French Broad River. Participate in discussions of the birds, wildlife, plants, trees, and other wildlife. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Friday, Feb. 12

The Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont is holding a Likin’ Lichens class Feb 12-14 at 8:00 a.m. Spend the weekend delving into the enchanting world of lichens and learn their basic ecology and natural history as well as how to identify during this field-based course. For more info or to register go here or call 865-448-6709.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 12 at 10:00 a.m. Cost is $5. Learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Class includes instruction on how to use the eBird app. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.