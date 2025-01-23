It is simple; I like the cold. I love snow! I hate the wind.

Growing up on the prairie of Nebraska, a good stretch of the year would be cold and snowy. That was just the way it was, so we learned to have fun in it.

Sledding, skiing, snowball fights and building snow forts, we did anything to get outside. My parents would let me flood the back yard, so a quick ice skate session before bedtime was not unusual.

Still skiing and camping, winter playfulness has carried over into adulthood and now into my photography. Yellowstone National Park is incredible any time of the year, but truly magical in the winter. Here are several images from a January trip into that wonderland.

With Knoxville in an extended cold stretch, consider bundling up and stepping out to listen to the beautiful silence of winter.

