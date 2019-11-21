In an agrarian society, fall is the time for the hard work of harvesting, drying and storing crops for winter consumption. It is also a time to celebrate the season’s success and the blessing of a bountiful harvest. Throughout the mountains of Nepal, rice, corn and barley are piled in the streets, on rooftops and anywhere the grain can be spread in the sun to dry.

Robin prefers to paint “en plain air” or on location. When that is not possible, she may turn to a photograph as her source of inspiration. Often, we will team up and she will create her own interpretation of a photograph that I have taken. In this case, it is a Nepali woman winnowing rice, separating the grain from the chaff. No doubt the colors of her clothing and the movement of the grain caught Robin’s eye much as it did mine when I took the image.

