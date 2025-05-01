My last article mentioned participating in a wildflower workshop to improve my skills at macro photography. It was a beautiful day with some fabulous wildflowers on display. A long way from mastering the technique of capturing the most intricate details, there was enough success to keep me trying. Have a look.

Downtown Knoxville’s First Friday Artwalk is this week. We will be in our studio until 9 p.m., so stop in to say hello.

