Wier joins Oak Ridge practice

Katina Wier has joined the medical team at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. As a certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-C), her clinical interests are disease management, colonoscopy screening evaluation and disease prevention. She obtained a master’s degree in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from King University in Bristol. Info here or at 865-483-4366.

Knox Planning has created a new tool to provide more up-to-date information on each of the 12 sectors in Knoxville and Knox County. Panorama allows users to view data for the entire county or a specific sector, providing additional context and an in-depth look at the people and economy of Knox County. See it here.

First Baptist Knoxville will host a real and virtual Candlelight Prayer Service for Our County at 6 p.m. today (1/20) in the church sanctuary. “You are welcome to attend in person or watch the livestream on Facebook or at fbcknox.org,” said Pastor Brent McDougal. He will lead a Bible study titled, “Respectfully, I Disagree: How to Be Civil in an Uncivil Time.”