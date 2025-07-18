It’s the time of year when college football is getting close, and Lady Vol sports aren’t far away. Volleyball and soccer schedules have been released, and the athletes who have fall seasons to prepare for are back on campus and in workouts.

Full fall coverage is creeping closer, and writing about sports means my inbox gets filled year-round with promotions of various products, athletes and events – most of which are teams or sports I don’t cover – but one stood out.

It got my attention because the pitch came with a photo of former Lady Vol basketball player Rickea Jackson wearing Cheez-It apparel.

At first, I thought it was a spoof or parody for marketing purposes and Cheez-It apparel didn’t really exist. But Brittany Hampton is a well-known designer, stylist, creative director and visual consultant in fashion, sports and entertainment and is based in Los Angeles.

“Designing the Cheez-Fitz collection was all about combining fun and flavor into each piece,” Hampton said. “I wanted every detail of this design to not only pay homage to my signature streetwear design style but reflect the iconic status of Cheez-It. From the colors to the scalloped edges and, of course, a place to stash your favorite cheesy snack, the result is a look that is both authentic and exudes confidence.”

Full disclosure: I like Cheez-Its. A lot. So do my dogs. The cats will even steal them from me.

I also enjoy the Cheez-It commercial of the cheese circles in a football locker room getting a pep talk and one yells, “I woke up feeling the cheesiest, Coach!”

I usually mute commercials. I always watch this one, and I especially like the little shoulder pads on one cheese circle.

If you have somehow missed it, watch it HERE.

“I loved collaborating with Cheez-It and Brittany Hampton on a design that captured the blend of sport, style and my favorite snack,” said Jackson, who now plays for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. “There’s no better way to get hyped before a game than by having Cheez-It crackers within arm’s reach.

“Expressing my personal style is important to me, whether it’s in the tunnel, in the stands or on the road. I’m obsessed with the look and can’t wait to see how fans rock these Cheez-Fitz pieces in their own unique way.”

It’s cheesy. And it’s glorious.

Cheez-It has teamed up with celebrity stylist and fashion designer Brittany Hampton to create a snack-inspired game day look for @LASparks star Rickea Jackson (@iamthathooper). More on the collab in today’s bonus episode of @ICYMIwithKW: https://t.co/ldICcyXNxb pic.twitter.com/YQS5IFfrMB — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 14, 2025

The clothing line is real – officially called Cheez-Fitz – and available HERE, along with snacks, assorted gear, hats and even nail polish or a pickleball paddle. The first drop of what Jackson is wearing was July 17. The second drop is July 24.

Jackson, who is in her second season as a pro, averages 13.1 points for the Sparks. The team has dealt with injury issues all season – Jackson missed time due to a concussion – and former Lady Vol Rae Burrell, who is in her fourth season as a pro, has made her way back to the court after missing a month because of a knee injury.

In the July 15 win over the Washington Mystics before the All-Star break, Jackson tallied 22 points on 9-13 shooting in Los Angeles. The Sparks will play three games on the road starting July 22 with a rematch at Washington and games at Connecticut on July 24 and New York on July 26.

The Sparks expect to have forward Cameron Brink back soon – she tore her ACL a year ago – and waived former Lady Vol Mercedes Russell, who was drafted in 2018 by the Liberty. After being released by New York in her rookie season, she went to Seattle and won a WNBA championship in 2020. Russell signed with the Sparks in 2025 and hasn’t been picked up yet by another team.

The other Lady Vols in the league are Isabella Harrison, who was drafted in 2015 and now plays for the Liberty, and Jordan Horston, who was drafted in 2023 by the Seattle Storm.

Horston made the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team in 2023, played well in 2024 and then tore her ACL in 2025 while playing in the Athletes Unlimited winter league in Nashville. Horston remains with the Storm on the suspended list, which enables Seattle to retain her rights without her spot counting for purposes of roster limits and salary cap.

Horston’s recovery is on track, and she’s expected back for the 2026 season. Assuming Jackson and Burrell stay in Los Angeles and Harrison returns for another year, that puts four Lady Vols in the WNBA in 2026 – and five if Russell signs with another team.

Tennessee didn’t have a player drafted in 2025 – Coach Kim Caldwell and crew still reached the Sweet 16 – but that should change in 2026 with a senior-laden team that has showcased the talents of Zee Spearman. The 6-4 post went from underutilized at Miami to thriving in Caldwell’s fast-paced system in Spearman’s junior year because of her ability to run the floor, defend in the paint and connect at the arc.

Maybe another Lady Vol will end up on team Cheez-It, too.

Maria M. Cornelius, a senior writer/editor at MoxCar Marketing + Communications since 2013, started her journalism career at the Knoxville News Sentinel and began writing about the Lady Vols in 1998. In 2016, she published her first book, “The Final Season: The Perseverance of Pat Summitt,” through The University of Tennessee Press and a 10th anniversary edition will be released in 2026.