What a way to start the day

Food City associates and customers raised over a half million dollars to find a cure for juvenile diabetes.

We’ve donated nearly $2.9 million over the past decade in this signature fundraiser.

I was at the Maryville Food City with my niece Addison for the check presentation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. I can’t thank the associates at Food City enough for all their hard work and dedication to finding a cure for Type 1. Half a million $$ was raised through the annual “sneaker” campaign.

This year’s check was for $546,023.23. Thanks, from the bottom of my heart to each person who contributed.

Two-day specials: Check out these deals for Friday-Saturday (June 4-5): Food City_6.4 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.