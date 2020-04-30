West Town Mall to reopen Friday

West Town Mall will reopen Friday, May 1, according to the website of Simon Property Group.

Simon has issued rules for mall tenants including employee training, limited store occupancy, available hand sanitizer, social distancing, masks, and stay-at-home requirements for employees with flu-like symptoms.

Mall hours will be limited to allow for enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting. Hours are M-S 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6.

Hospitals update

Local hospitals will resume performing non-essential surgeries and procedures on Monday, May 4. The announcement came from Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the UT Medical Center. Specific guidelines for hospital patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs expressed support for the reopening, saying, “The drastic response to COVID-19 has come at a price for hospitals. They have experienced dramatic decreases in revenue as beds, operating rooms, diagnostic centers and outpatient facilities sit empty. Even though hospitals are at the epicenter of a pandemic response, many have struggled to keep a balance of being prepared and continuing to operate at already tight margins.”

Reopening rules

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan. If you want to pin only one thing on your wall, print this chart: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart. Phase one goes into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines in place. The list includes, but is not limited to: daycares, restaurants, salons, spas, retail stores, gyms and places of worship. Opening is optional, so check before going.

Previously reported

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.