County Clerk’s offices to reopen, slowly

Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt will open drive-thru services at the Knox County Courthouse 8 to 4:30 and at the East office at 2010 S. Mall Road near Knoxville Center mall 9 to 5:30 today (5/1) for February, March and April vehicle registration renewals and for disabled driver placard renewals only.

This effort is intended to give Knox County residents who were unable to renew their vehicle registration during the shutdown period a convenient option to do so.

The Courthouse and satellite offices at East, Halls and Cedar Bluff will open with controlled access starting Monday, May 4. Additional information here or at 865-215-2385.