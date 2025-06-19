The summer solstice, a seasonal turning of the page and the longest stretch of daylight in the year, brings a wealth of opportunity for the goings on about town. Whether it’s an all-day taste testing of new and favorite brews, a celebration of local and national history or just a simple concert on the lawn. Organizers around town are clearly taking advantage of the sun’s prolonged visit, and you should too.

MLK Parade and Juneteenth Celebration – Chilhowee Park/Dr. Walter Hardy Park (June 19, 10 a.m.)

An annual and constantly growing celebration of liberty and change, this all-day event provides historical reverence with a fair dose of enjoyment for all. While the march takes place at the top of the event, there’s plenty of reason to stick around and celebrate. Food, drinks, music and vendors will all be available throughout both parks at this totally free but registration-required event.

Pavilion Farmers Market – Hardin Valley Event Center (June 19, 4-7 p.m.)

Back in business after a long winter, this is one of many farmers markets that can be found around town. Placed in this bustling corner of West Knoxville, come tackle your grocery list while putting money right back into the local economy and nutritious, natural food in your bellies. A great, healthy way to start your weekend and mingle with local farmers and grocers keeping the community alive.

Fred Armisen – Bijou Theater (June 20, 7 p.m.)

As his career reaches legacy status, it’s delightful to see Fred Armisen still taking swings and trying new things when he hits the road. Now, “Portlandia” is putting his former musicianship to use on his new tour, titled “Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome.” It’s a Burnham-esque blend of sonics in perfect time with punchlines that promises to excite and challenge both audience and performer.

Bluegrass Summer Solstice Concert – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza (June 20, 6 p.m.)

The sonic origins of Appalachia are coming back to one of Knoxville’s buzziest neighborhoods on its longest day of the year! Tap your foot to some fiddle and banjo and bask in a true to feeling East Tennessee jam sesh with some of the eternal genres most talented modern ambassadors. Food and drinks will also be present and plentiful on site!

Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee Annual Quilt Show – Knoxville Expo Center (June 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 21 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

A wholesale spectacle of the quilting game, the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, are now celebrating 44 years of displaying and awarding some of the most impressive accomplishments in embroidery on multiple levels on an international level. Aside from pure contest, there will also be appraisals, vendors, scavenger hunts and more that revolve around this painstaking art form. A one-day pass for the event is $10, with a weekend pass being just $15.

Knoxville Brewfest – World’s Fair Park (June 21, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.)

A Disney World experience for beer and brew aficionados is continuing on its tradition of bringing some cold suds to the throes of the summer heat. Whether you plan on sampling all the available merchandise or just want an excuse to have a drink outside, Knox BrewFest matches the energy of whatever frequency your taste buds are on. General admission is $60 and $30 for designated drivers.

Make Music Knoxville – Various Locations (June 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Each year, Knoxville attempts to add to its storied and eclectic roster of musicians with this outdoor event primed for talent of all levels to show up and show off. Across downtown, you can find a number of different genres and modes of creativity on display, or maybe even choose to bring your own flavor of both. Make Music Knoxville welcomes amateurs, professionals, singers, players and everyone in between to contribute to our precious creative outlets.

Martinis at the Mansion – Blount Mansion (June 21, 5 p.m.)

Join the historical Blount Mansion for their annual garden gala filled with signature drinks and catered food from Classy Caterer. Alongside sponsors like Johnson Architecture and UT Federal Credit Union, the event goes to preserving one of our signature historical landmarks while enjoying a Saturday night on the lawn. Tickets for this event are $75.

