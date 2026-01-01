It’s a quiet New Year in Knoxville, with parents getting ready to fire the laptops back up and kids slowly stepping outside to get in the groove again before they’re back behind a desk. Even if it is a little sleepy in Scruffy City, the last-minute cram of sightseeing and stellar productions to bring back to the classroom or office are abundant. If you’re trying to get in the groove of your resolution so the habit is cemented, or just need something to show for your two weeks off, make the most of these final few events of the holiday season.

New Year’s Day 5K – Calhoun’s On The River (January 1, 9 a.m.) An early start to that New Year’s Resolution? The New Year’s Day 5K takes you through Neyland Drive and some of Knoxville’s most scenic riverside views to get the legs warmed up for the next 364 days. There is also a kids’ run available, starting at 8:30 a.m., where kids can run a mile themselves. Pricing is $40 for adults and $15 for children.

New Year’s Day Brunch – Ancient Lore Village (January 1, 1 p.m.) Maybe your diet starts Monday, and you’re looking to savor those last few meals before the greens and lean meats begin to populate the grocery cart. With a full menu of sweet and savory treats, the Ancient Lore Village is stuffing bellies before sending you out onto the grounds to get in some fun off-day activities before work and school start back up. Whether it’s archery, axe throwing, or a simple stroll through the park, the Village is intent on keeping the family invested.

Kimberly Akino – Tennessee Theater (December 30 – January 4, multiple showtimes) Kimberly is like most 16-year-old girls, except that she’ll most likely look like her classmates’ grandmother by graduation. In this plucky coming-of-age play, you’ll see a lot of the beats of a high school drama with a big, age-speeding wrench thrown in that makes for a hilarious and heartfelt time.

Non-Linear Thinking – Arrowmont Gallery (January 2 – January 31, check hours) With some out-of-the-box uses of everyday items, you’ll get a chance to gawk at some of the fine work the folks at Arrowmont are hosting as their New Year’s premiere gallery over the weekend. Featuring works from several students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, these efforts focus on utility, beauty, and the wonder that arises when they intersect. The exhibit will be available Wednesday through Saturday throughout the month, and is entirely free!

The Collective Trading Show Monthly Showcase – Pellissippi State Community College (January 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) This monthly gathering of nerds and new makers promises to bridge the gap between collectors and vendors in a communal way. The main focus of January’s session is fresh packs, with vendor surprises and potential rarities to be found. Whether it’s beefing up that competition card collection or finding that one rookie card that’s been evading you since childhood, the possibilities are as endless as the unopened packs.

Mountain Dulcimer Lessons – Second United Methodist Church (January 4, 1:30 – 4 p.m.) Learn your way around a musical tool that’s been echoing through Appalachia for centuries, earning you a new skill to master and a surprising party trick. This class is totally free to newcomers, with dulcimers available for the duration of the sessions for the many of us who don’t have one of these lying around the house. Happy playing!

Map Your Magic – The Bottom (January 4, 5 – 7 p.m.) The folks at The Bottom aren’t just telling their friends and family what their New Year’s Resolution is, they’re actively trying to manifest its results. Paired with a drink in hand, you can come and physically map out your intended progress in an activity circuit that blends creativity and conviction in one stroke of a pen. Admission is $10, with extra donations going to By Sunday Love for their Period Kits Initiative.

Knoxville Scavenger Hunt – Church of the Immaculate Conception (daily, any time) Get some steps in and see some sights with this all-inclusive, year-round scavenger hunt that promotes awareness and education in our local hotspots. You’ll be given clues to help you get started on your mile-and-a-half journey, trekking through the streets of Downtown to see how many different landmarks you can hit. Tickets are $14.99 per person.

