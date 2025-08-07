It’s been a long, hot summer. In between splash pads and swimming pools, it’s hard to cool down and recharge. Thankfully, plenty of Knoxville’s art sectors are seeking refuge indoors this weekend, or at least waiting until the sun sets to kick off the party. Between theaters and galleries, there’s plenty of cooldown time to be had to support the arts while also escaping the blistering heat.

The Cost of Corruption – Addison’s Bookstore & Even Space (August 7, 7 – 8 p.m.)

Addison’s is getting the scoop from award winning journalist J.J. Stambaugh, who’s tireless work over the years has kept tabs and shaped conversation surrounding Knoxville’s organized crime. Come listen to the man who resigned a UTK president, exposed shady campaign funds and more as he shares the secrets on how words can shape the local world. This event is completely free with donations encouraged.

100 & Under: The Vase Show – Arrowmont Gallery (August 1 – 30)

Knoxville based artists are diving into ceramics and displaying vessels in various styles and modes to create a diverse yet uniform train of expression. From First Friday to the close of the month, these works will be on display every Wednesday through Saturday for patrons of Arrowont.

Full Moon Pickin’ Party – Museum of Appalachia (August 8, 5:30 p.m.)

There’s country music playing from deep in the hills this weekend, waiting for wanderers to stumble into the fray and join in on the fun! Yee-Haw Knoxville is hosting Jake Worthington, one of the truest Texans to break out onto national stages in the last decade. Get your boots on and your thirst quenched with some good beer and good music.

Soundscapes Season Finale – Knoxville Museum of Art (August 8, 7:30 – 9:15)

It’s been a summer of the sonics at the KMA, where live music has backdropped an impressive lineup of galleries. The music not only accentuates the art, it can sometimes go to amplify the mission behind it as well. Join fellow patrons as they celebrate the culmination of months of hard work and dedication with a full bill of artists and drinks and cocktails to accompany them.

Reptiles and Amphibians Night Hike – Seven Islands State Birding Park (August 8, 8 – 10 p.m.)

For cold-blooded humans looking to get out of the scorching heat, join your cold-blooded animal friends who come out at night at Seven Islands! Joined by a guide, you’ll take a light night hike and see some rare wildlife throughout. Frogs, toads, turtles and more are abound in the bushes and swimming in the soil of this densely populated reserve of wildlife.

Movies in the Cave – Historic Cherokee Caverns (August 8 – 9, multiple times)

In one of the more unique cinematic experiences, the vast and spacious caverns are opening up for some popcorn flicks all weekend. For their first film in a series extending through December, they’re showing off cult hit “The Lost Boys,” where a group of teenagers slowly realize their hometown is haunted by a group of teenage vampires. Chairs and concessions will be provided, but guests may bring their own seating if they wish.

The Hobbit – Knoxville Children’s Theater (August 8 – 24)

If the front porch is farthest you’ve ventured out this summer, then you already have something in common with Hobbit Bilbo Baggins. He lives a quiet life, but that’s all about to change with some unexpected guests telling tall tales of dragons and gold. If you think you’re brave enough to accompany him, the KCT is performing the story all month in this kid-geared production.

Irish Fest on the Hill – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (August 9, 4 – 10 p.m.)

Celebrate the heritage of Knoxville’s Irish ancestors at one of the most beautiful churches in Downtown Knoxville! Get a tour of the building, and participate in a number of different traditional Irish games and dances throughout the evening. Food and beverages are also available, and tickets cost $15 for adults.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

