For the first time since the holidays, Scruffy City finally feels like fully back in the swing of its programming prowess. This week, we’re welcoming local and national artists garnering a huge buzz, celebrating cultural milestones and even realigning spiritual structures while surrounded by some of Knoxville’s most prized exhibits. Just because the work week was dull doesn’t mean your precious time off has to be!

MJ: The Musical – Tennessee Theater (January 20-24, multiple showtimes) It’s not the first time the artist’s music has been in East Tennessee, but it is the premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical detailing the most crucial and career-defining days for the King of Pop. Detailing the events surrounding the Dangerous World Tour, and the twilight days of MJ’s prime. Highlighted by mesmerizing performances and totally enthralling choreography, this highly acclaimed adaptation captures the essence of the moment in every song and slides across the stage.

Amazing Art Expo – Hilton Knoxville (January 23-25, check daily times) Fandom and fervor are on full display in this early-year celebration of the arts and the community found in these pop culture tentpoles. From Star Wars to horror mainstays to the modern stars of the anime craze, there’s a galaxy’s worth of exhibits to be found and stars to be seen at this weekend-long gathering of geeks. Registration is completely free, and VIP tickets start at just $15.

Meditation at the Museum – McClung Museum (January 23, 9:30 a.m.) It may not be solace in the Smokies, but McClung is practicing stillness while engrossed in art galleries that can transport you into new, totally still worlds to relax and recharge in. Led by UT student organization Mindfulness and Meditation, this event is designed to provide the guidance needed to take these practices into the real world after you’ve gotten acclimated to them in the calmest corner of campus.

Drink & Draw – Hi-Wire Brewing Co. (January 23, 6 p.m.) Hosted by Hi-Wire and Knox Creatives, this family-friendly event promotes sketching while sipping in this totally freeform, gently guided evening of artwork being used as a means of charity and expression. While the event is totally free, $1 of each beer will be donated to various artistic non-profits in Asheville, NC, to help with efforts regarding Hurricane Helene.

Bayker Blankenship – The Mill & Mine (January 23, 8 p.m.) Livingston, Tennessee, local and relative newcomer to the national stage, Bayker Blankenship is just one of many acts from country music’s freshman class slated for a stop in Knoxville throughout the year. Only a year into his career, he’s already mounted an RIAA Certified Gold track in “Maxed Out,” with new music amassing similar success in half the time. As young as Blankenship may be, he sings like a soul that’s been around the block and can croon with the legends of the game.

The Coalminers – Clayton Center for the Arts (January 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.) For the traditionalists, imbibe in some moonshine and fiddle runs throughout this direct continuation of Kentucky’s crown jewel of classic country music. The Coalminers, Loretta Lynn’s touring band for over four decades, are bringing her eternal catalogue across state lines with the help of Emily Portman, who played Lynn in the Conway Twitty musical “It’s Only Make Believe.” Take a time jump into coal country for one night only!

The Constellations with High Heat – Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria (January 24, 9 p.m.) A night of new and familiar favorites, Barley’s is kicking off its winter bill with two acts that are as eclectic as the patrons of the Old City’s most exciting atmosphere. Nashville-based band The Constellations, a skillet filled with influences from Tom Petty to The Strokes, is back after a hiatus and sounding as polished as ever. Paired with High Heat, a group that’s quickly becoming a staple of the local circuit, talent and ambiance here collide in beautiful fashion.

Japanese New Year Celebration – Market Square (January 25, 2 – 3:30 p.m.) The other side of the world is coming to your neighborhood community square this weekend, with the Japanese New Year celebrated through a number of public-access events throughout Market Square on Sunday afternoon. From Mochi pounding for eager learners to traditional toys and games for kids with after-lunch jitters, there’s a piece of Japan tailored for every guest at this fun-filled, free festival.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

