The asphalt is starting to get hot and sticky. Schoolchildren are getting ants in their pants waiting for the final bell. Humidity and sunlight are beating down on any poor East Tennessean that braves the outdoors, requiring perspiration beverages and cool confections to spike in popularity. Summer is here, and Knoxvillians far and wide are preparing for the long hot summer with even hotter attractions and scorching side acts to distract from sweat and mugginess.

Beer & Blooms – Muse Knoxville (May 1, 6-9 p.m.) Muse Knoxville is letting the adults have some fun, with this 21+ event to reinvigorate your inner child. Aside from complimentary beer tastings and live music, the venue is letting guests customize their own flower pots and select plants to put in them and take home! Only $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Knoxville Smokies vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas – Covenant Health Park (May 1, 7 p.m.) We’d be remiss if we didn’t kick off the summer with a trip to the ballpark, and Knoxville is setting the stage for an eventful season with the recent opening of the new Smokies stadium right in the heart of the Old City. Grab a dog and a beer and enjoy the newest attraction in our constantly expanding downtown!

Random Acts of Flowers 2025 Garden Party – Knoxville Botanical Gardens (May 1, 5:30-8 p.m.) For 16 years, Random Acts of Flowers has been delivering cheer to those in need in the East Tennessee community. This weekend, they’re celebrating another year of giving in a jubilant evening filled with blooming decor and a litany of food and cocktail options. Bask in one of the city’s best venues while celebrating a good cause!

Sheep Shearing Days – Museum of Appalachia (May 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) If you weren’t already aware, shearing sheep is something of a tradition here at the Museum of Appalachia. This student-focused event invites pupils and their parents to learn more about a number of hands-on skills. Leatherworking, blacksmithing, beekeeping and more will be available with instruction for those wanting to do some hands-on learning.

Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival – TN Event Center in Townsend (May 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Whether a conspiracy theorist or skeptic, there’s something for everyone at East Tennessee’s fifth annual gathering of Bigfoot believers. This year is something of a family reunion for the sasquatch, as he’s bringing his relatives Yeti and Mothman along for the ride! Enjoy some live music, competitions and even some compelling cases made by Bigfoot researchers at this all-day event.

Circus Extravaganza – Dragonfly Aerial Arts Studio (May 3-4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.) Knoxville’s hometown circus is back for its 14th year in the city, presenting daring feats at dangerous heights on display for all ages. Come see a “library adventure” alongside pirates and aliens as they leap and bound for your amusement. Support this all-local troupe of acrobats and daredevils as they continue to push their limits and provide gasps you can’t get anywhere else.

Outlandish Adventure Festival – Ijams Nature Center (May 3-4, all day) Ijams is transforming into an all-encompassing, fun-filled adventure land this weekend as they brace for their biggest outdoor festival perfect for nature lovers. This weekend has it all. Kayaking and rock climbing for the thrill seekers, live music for the jam lovers, biking and hiking, artisan markets, and that doesn’t even cover the half of it. Head to Ijams website to get a full scope of the slate and get your best hiking boots on for a weekend full of outdoor adventure and relaxation.

John Cragie with Cat Clyde – Bijou Theater (May 3, 7 p.m.) Renowned for his intimate live performance, a night with John Cragie feels more like a chat on the back patio with a friend than a musician imprinting their perspective onto the audience. With a blend of folk roots and quick wit, he’s amassed a following over the years that acts as a friend group more than it does a fan base. This weekend, he’s asking Knoxville to join in.

Biscuits & Bubbly – The Standard (May 4, 11:45 a.m.) Honoring Ernie Hoskins and the late Todd Cramer with The Spirit of East Tennessee award, the East Tennessee Historical Society is hosting a high-end afternoon for attendees and patrons. Soundtracked by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, enjoy a three-course brunch with auction items to come as those sizzling spirits start to settle.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

