World headlines:

Possible terrorist act causes wildfires outside Jerusalem. Communities were forced to evacuate and main highways were closed as a massive wildfire erupted on the road from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has six meetings today: watch here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

The Supreme Court hears key charter school case. Arguments in the OK Charter School Board v. Drummond (24-394) case were heard yesterday by the highest court. The decision in this case could have defining ramifications for all public and charter schools. See coverage here: Supreme Court.

Carmakers’ complaints result in reduced tariffs. The Trump administration has reduced some of the auto tariffs after auto manufacturers convinced the administration the tariffs were devastating to their profits.

State headlines:

Tennessee River Cleanup Friday, May 2, noon-3 p.m. at Seven Islands, Keep the TN River Beautiful is sponsoring a fun cleanup of the French Broad River in preparation for the upcoming Tennessee River Watershed Mussel Fest held at the park on May 17. Register online.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rainy days ahead According to the National Weather Service, we will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and a high near 83. Thursday night may have showers with a low around 62. Shower chances continue Friday with a high near 81.

Beer & Blooms – Muse Knoxville hosts event May 1, 6-9 p.m. Muse Knoxville is letting the adults have some fun this weekend, with this 21+ event. Aside from complimentary beer tastings and live music, the venue is letting guests customize their own flower pots and select plants to put in them and take home! Only $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Random Acts of Flowers 2025 Garden Party – Knoxville Botanical Gardens hosts event May 1, 5:30-8 p.m. Random Acts of Flowers is celebrating its 16th year with an evening filled with blooming decor and a litany of food and cocktail options. Bask in one of the city’s best venues while celebrating a good cause!

Mother’s Day art. Learn how to paint contemporary floral designs using acrylics on Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ticket include all materials, hand-stretched canvas and 40% discount for gift and frame shop.

Mobility Plan 2050 adopted by the TPO Executive Board This long-range transportation plan will guide infrastructure investments over the next 25 years and allows federal money to be received for them. All plan documents and related information, along with the associated Air Quality Conformity Report can be found at knoxmobility.org . The interactive map tool created for the public review period will remain available to track progress on the projects included in the plan.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

