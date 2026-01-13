One of the things I miss from my youth is being able to walk into whatever store, wherever blue jeans were sold, and just going to my size in Levi’s, picking the style and color I wanted, paying and walking out the door. I didn’t need to try them on. I could take them home and know that that were going to fit.

Levi’s were made right here in Knoxville for nearly 50 years. I don’t know that every pair I bought for two decades came from here, but I suspect that most of them did. At one time, the plant on Cherry Street was Levi’s larger producer. But not anymore. And while they’re still good jeans, coming from so many disparate places, the sizing is no longer trustworthy.

Knoxville was once known as the underwear capital of, if not the world, the good ole U.S.A. The city was awash in large textile mills producing like madness and providing solid jobs: Brookside, Cherokee, Holston, and Jefferson are but a few of them.

One that disappeared during my lifetimes was a harbinger of things to come for the success of Levi’s here for so many years. It was originally called the Knoxville Woolen Mills. The massive building sat on 17th Street just north of Fort Sanders, bounded on one side by Dale Avenue and the other by railroad. At the time of its founding, it was the East Tennessee, Virginia & Georgia, the precursor to Southern Railroad. The building, that went up in the mid-1880s, covered eight acres and featured a stately clock tower. The Handbook of Knoxville – 1892 claimed the plant as the largest jeans mill in the country. So, we weren’t just the kings of underdrawers.

By 1922, the company had changed hands and was renamed Appalachian Mills. The site was eventually purchased by UT football player and area entrepreneur Herman D. “Breezy” Wynn, founder of Southern Athletic Company, which he sold in 1964. He and his family owned over 20 clothing factories in the areas. After stepping away from Southern Athletic, Wynn purchased the mothballed Apparel Corporation of America and started back up again in the old mill.

By the 1970s, the mill complex was known as the Wynn Building. Breezy owned the property, but four entities were operating there when disaster struck in February 1977. What started as a grass fire near the railroad tracks turned into an inferno that destroyed large portions of the nearly century old building. The estimated damages at first blush were approximately $2 million, affecting Wynn Retail Center, Greenbrier Industries, Normak International and Jandi Classics. Wynn stood and watched the four-alarm blaze tear through the space that held a large chunk of his memorabilia, football trophies, personal files, letters, some from U.S. presidents (during WWII he expanded into military apparel and equipment).

Despite his own loss, Wynn was primarily concerned with the 1500 workers temporarily (eventually permanently) displaced from their employment and finding new positions for them. Greenbrier and Normak did return to operations about a week later. It was believed the most damaged portion had still housed the old Appalachian Mills spinning wheel, and that years of cotton lint accumulated under the building helped fuel the fire.

Beth Kinnane writes a history feature for KnoxTNToday.com. It’s published each Tuesday and is one of our best-read features.

Sources: The Knoxville Journal digital archives, McClung digital collection

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter