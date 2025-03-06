The Knoxville Watercolor Society will exhibit in the Kramer Education Center at the Knoxville Museum of Art from March 14 to May 25, 2025.

Featured artists include: Linda Blair, Ann Birdwell, Paula Browning, Connie Cliff, Lil Clinard, Claudia Dean, Jeanne Dole, Mary Dougherty, Lee Edge, Tracy Gray, Mary Hall, Jonathan Hash, Stan Hillard, Carol King, Kate McCullough, Karen McKinney, Cheryl Massey, Susan B. Miller, Michael Pardee, Max Robinson, Mary Secrist, Fran Thie, Barbara Thomas and Nancy D. Webb.

Founded in 1963, the Knoxville Watercolor Society (KWS) is the only organization of Knoxville area artists, students and supporters dedicated to the practice and appreciation of watercolors and water-based media as a serious art-form.

KWS offers members informative and inspiring monthly programs, demonstrations and discussion with leading area artists, art educators, vendors and representatives of the local art community.

KWS hosts several shows a year of Signature Member artwork at popular Knox area venues, as well as well as occasional workshops and demonstrations.

Learn more at facebook.com/knoxville.watercolor.society/ or email 1963KWS@gmail.com.

Information provided by the Knoxville Museum of Art.