Wanda Sobieski is closing in on her capstone project – a building on Gay Street to celebrate women’s right to vote – Women’s Suffrage Museum.

In an event at the site on November 6, 2025, Sobieski announced that the Suffrage Coalition has successfully raised $2 million and purchased 706 South Gay Street, the future home of the Women’s Suffrage Museum, slated to open in 2028.

Then Knoxville developer Tim Hill, co-founder and president of Hatcher-Hill Properties LLC announced a $500,000 donation to help expand the museum’s footprint to include the adjacent 708 South Gay Street building. Hatcher-Hill’s donation kicks off a new $2.9 million fundraising campaign to secure and restore the additional property, doubling the museum’s size to over 20,000 square feet.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon called it “an important milestone for our city and the nation.”

Details and an exciting graphic are here.

“Today marks the culmination of more than 30 years of passion, perseverance, and purpose,” said Sobieski. “The Women’s Suffrage Museum will be a tangible, enduring tribute, a place where the legacy of the courageous women who fought for the right to vote is preserved, interpreted and taught for generations to come.”

Former Mayor Madeline Rogero, a key advocate, said, “From the earliest days of this project, I have believed deeply in the importance of telling this story right here in Knoxville, where the spirit of progress has always run strong. This gift represents the best of who we are as a community, people who honor our past while investing in our shared future.”

Mary Kellogg-Joslyn praised Hatcher-Hill’s gift as the catalyst for a new era of support.

“Today’s announcement and Tim Hill’s generosity take our dream to a new level,” said Kellogg-Joslyn. “But this is just the beginning. We invite all who believe in the power of women’s stories and in preserving history to join us. Through donor support, we will bring this museum to life for generations to come.” With $2.4 million still to raise, anyone able to donate should visit www.womenssuffragemuseum.org/

Larry and Jane Martin honored

Alan Carmichael participates in “Larry’s Coffee Club” at Cherokee Country Club. And from time-to-time he posts about the goings-on.

Recently, former Gov. Bill Haslam surprised Larry Martin with a special honor; administrative offices at the new InterFaith Health Center will be named for Larry and his wife, Jane.

Larry Martin retired in June 2006 at age 59 as chief operating officer for First Tennessee Financial Services with responsibility for all Tennessee regional bank markets, merchant services processing, Hickory Venture Capital, Synaxis Group, and the commercial, corporate and middle market divisions of the bank.

Three months later, he joined then-Mayor Bill Haslam’s administration as senior director of finance and deputy to the mayor.

His contributions to the community have been many. He has held leadership roles with the board of Covenant Health System and the East Tennessee Foundation. He has been involved with the United Way of Greater Knoxville, Partnership for Neighborhood Improvement, the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation and the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is past chair of the Greater Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Knoxville.

Alexander Haun is MCA for Keller Williams Knoxville

Keller Williams Greater Knoxville has announced the appointment of Alexander Haun as the new market center administrator (MCA) for Keller Williams Knoxville and Keller Williams Farragut Hardin Valley. He will oversee two market centers and four business centers across the Greater Knoxville region.

Sharon Laing is the operating partner for Keller Williams Greater Knoxville.

Haun has been serving as MCA for the Keller Williams Maryville Market Center, where he has played a key role in driving growth and fostering a culture of teamwork and accountability.

For further information about Keller Williams Greater Knoxville, please visit www.kwgreaterknoxville.com or contact the office at 865-694-5904

Stevans replaces Clabough at Foothills Land Conservancy

Foothills Land Conservancy (FLC) Executive Director Bill Clabough has announced his retirement, and the FLC board of directors has appointed Mark Stevans as the organization’s new executive director, effective October 2025.

Clabough, a Blount County native and former Tennessee legislator, joined FLC in 2006. Under his leadership, FLC expanded its conservation reach to over 200,000 acres across 52 Tennessee counties and six additional states, completing more than 500 conservation projects that preserve working farms, forests, wildlife habitats and natural areas for generations to come.

“Leading Foothills Land Conservancy has been the honor of my life,” said Clabough. “When I joined this organization nearly twenty years ago, I knew we had something special, a mission deeply rooted in community, stewardship, and the love of the land. Together, we’ve protected places that define who we are as Tennesseans. As I step back, I do so with complete confidence that the future of FLC is bright under Mark’s leadership and the continued dedication of our incredible team and partners.”

Mark Stevans brings a strong record of leadership in regional development, communications and public service. Before joining FLC, Stevans served as deputy director of the First Tennessee Development District, overseeing regional initiatives that advanced economic development, disaster recovery and tourism promotion across eight counties.

An Appalachian Regional Commission Leadership Fellow and Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class IX graduate, Stevans is deeply invested in strengthening the cultural and economic fabric of the Appalachian region through collaboration and conservation.

“I am humbled to follow in Bill’s footsteps and lead an organization that has meant so much to East Tennessee,” said Stevans. “FLC’s 40-year legacy is built on trust, partnership, and an unwavering commitment to protecting the places that make this region special. As we look to the next 40 years, our focus will be on expanding our impact, deepening community engagement, and ensuring the beauty and vitality of our landscapes endure for future generations.”

In Memoriam

William Ingram “Bill” Powell III passed away on October 17, 2025, in Oberlin, Ohio. His son Bill IV and daughter Lynn were with him. He was 92 years old.

Bill Powell was a standout banker in Jefferson County and a graduate of Carson-Newman College whose first job was selling shoes. After a time in Chattanooga, Bill and his wife, Joy, moved to Jefferson City where Bill became director of development for Carson-Newman.

From 1974-1989 he was the founding president and CEO of First Peoples Bank of Jefferson County. According to his obituary, the bank was first in the country to:

Form with a large local ownership of over 500 stockholders

Loan money to women without their husbands as co-signers

Hire African-American employees in professional roles

First Peoples was first in Tennessee to make student loans and Small Business Administration industrial loans. Learn about his civic contributions and family in the full obituary here.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City with a service at 11:30 and a private burial to follow.

Notes & Quotes

Halls Business & Professional Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 18, at noon at Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike. The guest speaker will be Andy Padgett from TDOT. The club’s Christmas Gala will be Friday, December 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Beaver Brook Country Club. Tickets are $100 with discounts for purchasing tables of 8 or 10. Contact Judy McMahan at JMcmahan@hpud.org to reserve your spot. Halls Christmas Parade will step off at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 13. Lineup starts at 4 p.m. at Halls High School. Info: Travis.Woody@foodcity.com

ABC News is reporting that after 200 years in print, the Farmers’ Almanac will end its run with its 2026 edition. Well, there goes our weather forecasting.

Quote: “Leadership is the action you take, not the things you say behind closed doors.” – U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan)

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.