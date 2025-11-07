November is National Senior Pet Month, a time to honor the loyal, gentle pets who remind us that love only grows stronger with age. At the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV), we know senior dogs often get overlooked in favor of puppies, but these golden-aged companions have so much to offer. When potential adopters walk through our doors, it’s easy for their eyes to fall on the wiggly puppies and playful young dogs, but nestled among them are our senior residents; calm, loyal companions who have already learned the ropes of being great pets. These dogs may have a little gray around their muzzle or move a bit slower, but they are full of love and gratitude for anyone willing to give them a second chance.

Senior dogs bring unique joy to their adopters. For those seeking a relaxed, easygoing companion, a senior dog can be the perfect match. One of our favorite seniors, Arlo, has been with us since August 21, 2025, 78 days. Arlo is a handsome senior hound mix. His past years have made him very selective about his canine company, and he now prefers to be in a home without any other dogs, where he can show his endless affection for people. He’s happiest with a soft blanket curled up by your feet, a few treats, and a quiet afternoon together.

If you’ve ever thought about adopting, now is the perfect time to meet our senior star, who is more than ready to fill your days with gratitude and love. After all, every stage of life deserves love, and Arlo is living proof that the best years can still be ahead.

Pet Tip: Senior dogs thrive on comfort, which includes soft bedding, gentle exercise, and regular veterinary check-ups. The HSTV’s PetHelp Community Clinic is just the place to help keep their golden years happy and healthy.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

