Wallace Real Estate has launched a new Young Professionals Network (YPN), giving its agents another opportunity to learn, collaborate, and grow together. The group held its first meeting on September 18 at Blackhorse Brewery in Alcoa. Wallace agent Jay Glass is spearheading the effort and will help guide the group as it builds momentum in the months ahead.

While the name highlights “young professionals,” the network is open to all Wallace agents who are eager to connect and share forward-thinking ideas. The goal is to create a supportive space where professionals can exchange knowledge, build relationships, and strengthen their business skills.

Wallace has always been committed to fostering growth and innovation,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace. “The YPN reflects that commitment by creating a space where our agents can collaborate, support one another, and take their careers to the next level. At our first meeting, I watched a seven-year veteran share daily success habits with a group of brand-new agents. That exchange captures exactly what Wallace is all about—and why I’m so excited to see Jay launch this YPN group.”

Young Professional Networks are a growing movement within the real estate industry, supported by local, state, and national REALTOR® organizations. They’re designed to foster leadership, innovation, and professional development—qualities Wallace has long championed as part of its mission to equip agents with the tools, training, and community they need to thrive.

By launching its own YPN, Wallace continues to demonstrate a future-forward commitment to supporting the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs while also encouraging collaboration across its entire team.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

