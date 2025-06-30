Volunteer

In the past year, our volunteers donated the time equivalent of nearly 15 full time staff members – over 30,000 hours. They spent time sorting food drive donations, packing boxes of food for youth and senior programs, supported Mobile Pantry distributions and more!

We are so grateful to Cellular Sales for helping us pack 2,000 Food for Kids bags! Corporate volunteering for Second Harvest is a fantastic opportunity for team building.

To sign up for volunteering at our Maryville warehouse, please email Volunteer@SecondHarvestETN.org or visit our website at SecondHarvestETN.org/volunteer.

Visit

Never seen the massive Second Harvest Foodbank facility? Call 865-521-000 or email info@secondharvestetn.org to set up an opportunity to visit and understand the incredible undertaking that happens every day at Second Harvest.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

