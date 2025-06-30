HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: Norway Crown Princess’s son charged/ Trump ends talks with Canada/ No peace talks Ukraine & Russia. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines:

Recent national events: The Hortmans & Gilbert lie in state/ Firefighters shot in Idaho/ Newson sues Fox/ UVA president resigns/ For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress will be OFF next week but met in special session on Saturday to work on passing the budget. See Google News US to see result. Go here to find a committee of interest and then sign up for alerts when they meet.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court decisions from their final day of the term here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Traffic report for East Tennessee from June 26-July 2: East TN Construction Report

Local headlines:

Weather: Rainy days ahead. According to the National Weather Service, Today will repeat yesterday with a high chance for rain at 80% and a high near 90 and a low around 72. Tuesday’s rain chances even increase to 90% with a high decreasing to 85.

Festival on the 4th at World’s Fair Park. Festival on the 4th is of course on Friday, July 4, 5-10 p.m. at World’s Fair Park Performance and Festival lawns and is a free, family-friendly event including activities like axe-throwing, mini-golf games and paddle boats. Food vendors will be located on both lawns. The event concludes with a fireworks display. This event is rain or shine. Free parking at World’s Fair & Blackstock Parking lots, 11th Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street, Main Street and Market Square garages. ADA parking will be available. On-street parking will also be free on July 4.

Bull Run stacks successfully imploded: After much preparation, the Bull Run stacks fell on Saturday. See videos on many social media sites including ours. Facebook.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: There are no events this Wednesday.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

