Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a CAC program, is an ongoing need and a volunteer opportunity here in the Knoxville community.

What is Volunteer Assisted Transportation? The program utilizes community volunteers to provide transportation to Knoxville residents in need of the service.

Key Features:

Vehicles and gas are provided

Volunteers are screened and trained

Volunteers can choose how often they want to volunteer

The Assistance:

A volunteer driver will pick up a client and transport them to a medical appointment, the grocery store, or even the pharmacy, providing door-through-door assistance.

The volunteer will assist the person in and out of the vehicle and with mobility aids, ensuring they get safely back home.

The volunteer may help with paperwork, shopping, and other tasks.

The process

Volunteer Assisted Transportation takes referrals for individuals who need the services.

An application must be filled out and returned with no application fee.

Approved clients must call in advance to place a ride request so volunteer driver can be arranged.

There is a charge of $6 round trip and multiple stops are allowed.

For more information, you can also visit www.knoxcac.org/transporation.

