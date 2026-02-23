Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a CAC program, is an ongoing need and a volunteer opportunity here in the Knoxville community.

What is Volunteer Assisted Transportation? The program utilizes community volunteers to provide transportation to Knoxville residents in need of the service.

Key Features:
  • Vehicles and gas are provided
  • Volunteers are screened and trained
  • Volunteers can choose how often they want to volunteer
The Assistance:
  • A volunteer driver will pick up a client and transport them to a medical appointment, the grocery store, or even the pharmacy, providing door-through-door assistance.
  • The volunteer will assist the person in and out of the vehicle and with mobility aids, ensuring they get safely back home.
  • The volunteer may help with paperwork, shopping, and other tasks.
The process
  • Volunteer Assisted Transportation takes referrals for individuals who need the services.
  • An application must be filled out and returned with no application fee.
  • Approved clients must call in advance to place a ride request so volunteer driver can be arranged.
  • There is a charge of $6 round trip and multiple stops are allowed.

For more information, you can also visit www.knoxcac.org/transporation.

