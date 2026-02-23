Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a CAC program, is an ongoing need and a volunteer opportunity here in the Knoxville community.
What is Volunteer Assisted Transportation? The program utilizes community volunteers to provide transportation to Knoxville residents in need of the service.
Key Features:
- Vehicles and gas are provided
- Volunteers are screened and trained
- Volunteers can choose how often they want to volunteer
The Assistance:
- A volunteer driver will pick up a client and transport them to a medical appointment, the grocery store, or even the pharmacy, providing door-through-door assistance.
- The volunteer will assist the person in and out of the vehicle and with mobility aids, ensuring they get safely back home.
- The volunteer may help with paperwork, shopping, and other tasks.
The process
- Volunteer Assisted Transportation takes referrals for individuals who need the services.
- An application must be filled out and returned with no application fee.
- Approved clients must call in advance to place a ride request so volunteer driver can be arranged.
- There is a charge of $6 round trip and multiple stops are allowed.
For more information, you can also visit www.knoxcac.org/transporation.
