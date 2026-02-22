Rick Barnes could have said “I told you so.”

The coach previously explained that all these Volunteers needed to do was grow up together, make normal improvement, pay attention to details, follow scouting reports, be consistent and continue to give great effort at both ends of the floor.

Indeed, on Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt, they again gave great effort. In an intense street fight that turned into a nice, little upset, they won, 69-65. That’s four in a row. They are 10-4 in the Southeastern Conference chase with a chance for a seeded spot in the upcoming tournament.

Tennessee’s defense was decisive. The Commodores were averaging 88.1 points in SEC play.

“I thought it was a heck of a game, a close, hard-fought game,” said Vandy coach Mark Byington. “Tennessee is a tremendous defensive team, a tremendous rebounding team. It’s hard to score against them. They do a great job.”

The star Vol freshman struggled. Nate Ament had his worst shooting game, three of 13. The Commodores knocked him around and too often down. He did contribute nine rebounds, six-of-six from the foul line and a clutch 12-footer with 53.6 seconds remaining.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie was less than his best but led all scorers with 17, hit a key three and the free throws that won the game.

Felix Okpara played fewer than half his normal minutes because of foul troubles but was very valuable.

In a demonstration of “team,” others took up the slack. Bishop Boswell made huge plays. DeWayne Brown came through when it really mattered. Amari Evans played bigger than he is. Ethan Burg worked very hard on defense.

Despite heavy heckling from former friends, Vandy transfer Jaylen Carey made three of four free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. He did miss some more point-blank shots. Those taunting him loved that part.

Tennessee got off to a good start. Vandy countered with four of five early threes. The Vols sagged with nine misses in 15 attempts. Vandy went on an 11-4 run.

The Commodores gained a nine-point lead but the Vols fought back. The home advantage was only 35-31 at intermission. The trend extended into the second half. Vandy went almost forever between field goals.

Tennessee was on top at 57-53 after Ament’s awakening. Alas, home team regained the lead. The crowd was loud. Two goals by Boswell set up the frantic finish.

Ament’s turn-around jumper, Gillespie’s free throws and a determined defense provided the winning edge. A rebound and free throw by Evans removed any doubt.

Barnes saw what I saw. He said he was proud of the great effort the Vols gave. He said the defense stayed locked in against a team that is hard to guard.

“I thought both teams played every possession with everything they had. It was a great college basketball game.”

Barnes confirmed what I thought, that Ament struggled.

“They had a lot to do with that. And he made that one when it counted.”

The coach said the guys coming off the bench did some really good things.

“And, at the end, some things fell our way. When we had to make a couple plays, we made them, unscripted plays.”

Barnes precisely summarized what has happened to these Volunteers.

“I don’t think we would have won this game a month ago. When you talk about toughness, it’s not just the physicality part, it’s the mental toughness part. That’s where we’ve improved the most.”

Bits ‘n pieces: The Vols again played without JP Estrella (sore foot) … Vandy’s top long-range shooter, Tyler Nickel, went one-for-eight … top scorer Tyler Tanner didn’t get his average … fans posed for pre-game photos with long-time broadcaster Dick Vitale.

Fair warning from Barnes: “You can have a great win and it mean nothing if you don’t put it behind you. Enjoy it for a little bit, get ready for the next game, because it’s going to be hard Tuesday night in Missouri.”

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com

