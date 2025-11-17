Observations, conclusions and lessons learned …

Several times this season Josh Heupel has mentioned “some things we need to clean up.”

Coach hasn’t said when that will be accomplished. It didn’t happen during the recent open date. There was no hint of real progress in the New Mexico State game. Time is running short.

Heupel has said he wanted to see growth, improvement in a lot of different areas, play hard (check), play smart for 60 minutes (pending), play with discipline (not yet).

I think he may have been talking about alignments, assignments, eyes, keys, technique, execution, communication, clock management and some fuzzy play selections – and maybe a bunch of other stuff above my pay grade.

I can see missed tackles and blocks and turnovers. Officials explain hits out of bounds. I know a little something about winning the line of scrimmage. I can grasp the difference in overall sharpness, really tuned in, and just there.

Some Southeastern Conference teams show marked improvement as their season goes along. Tennessee has not.

Oklahoma defense is an example of getting better. Just ask Alabama – 17 points off turnovers. Georgia tore up Texas, 21-0, in the fourth quarter.

Can you believe the Vols’ best victory was at Mississippi State on September 27?

***

If Florida tries as hard in Gainesville Saturday as it did in Oxford two days ago, Tennessee will have more problems than its negative history in The Swamp.

These Gators, dangling without a coach for the future, are 3-7 but a bit better than that implies. Believe me, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, a house of horrors, will be a hostile environment for Volunteers.

So, it has been since just after the beginning of time. Tennessee last won in Gainesville in 2003. Before that was a smaller streak of seven consecutive losses.

Through the years, Florida has pushed Tennessee around, hurt some feelings and left scars on otherwise really good seasons.

***

Leftovers from New Mexico State: The net result, mundane, did not build confidence. Injuries are a growing concern. Joey Aguilar, as good as he has been, is now trending toward what he was at Appalachian State. He has lost 10 interceptions. Some were not his fault.

He thinks you just saw his worst game. Maybe. He ran for a touchdown, threw one TD pass and just made it past 200 yards.

New Mexico State was supposed to be a growth opportunity for the young QBs. It didn’t happen.

“Limited time, just the way the fourth quarter unfolded,” said Heupel.

UT’s offensive line didn’t dominate. UT converted only three of 11 third downs. Slot receiver Braylon Staley and running back DeSean Bishop did what they could. The defense allowed the 3-7 Aggies to pass for season-high 313 yards.

Young linebacker Jadon Perlotte cost a 15-yard penalty and blew a zone coverage but was fun to watch. He hits. Veteran tackle Daevin Hobbs and veteran end Dominic Bailey were impressive. Hobbs led with nine tackles and had two pass breakups. William Wright scored on a 35-yard interception return. Ty Redmond had a pick.

***

Boo Carter is gone. He may not have officially departed but he is headed out the door.

Boo was a bad buy, not as bad as Nico, but a gamble that turned into a poor investment. Three high schools in two years were yellow or red flags. Skipped workouts in the summer upset UT teammates. Exceptional ability earned him a second or third chance. He’s been on the team in body but not in heart and soul.

Boo didn’t play a defensive snap against Oklahoma. He did not attend the New Mexico State game.

“There’s a standard you’ve got to meet to be in that locker room,” said Heupel. That sounded like the benediction.

***

Motivation: What the Volunteers do the next two Saturdays will determine how this season is defined. Victories over the Gators and Vanderbilt will mean a finish at or above August expectations.

If the Vols lose, this will be a sad November to remember. Only five UT teams dropped their last three SEC games.

***

Homecoming: Is it possible to be further out of touch than two shades of grey uniforms on the one Saturday when alumni and old Vols gather to dust off precious memories?

If ever the team should dress in its old dull-and-drab orange and white, it is homecoming. Those have been official school colors since 1889.

It’s about the money, you say? If that outfit was intended to inspire the sale of a few more souvenir shirts before the end of the Nike contract, just pass the hat and take up more donations. The athletics department does that brilliantly.

Don’t make a big deal of the fundamental blunder but, if you so choose, send Donde Plowman an e-mail to help her help those who came from far-away places and are not yet in touch – chancellor@utk.edu.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com