The Clayton Center for the Arts is proud to present Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond, on Thursday, October 30, 7:30 p.m. This is a live performance by the world-renowned instrumental group that reimagines pop hits through the elegance of classical strings.

For more than 25 years, VSQ has been redefining what it means to bridge the gap between classical and pop music. Their latest tour, The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond, features dazzling arrangements of Swift’s chart-toppers alongside favorites from Billie Eilish, BTS, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, and selections featured in Bridgerton.

“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet’s beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” says VSQ cellist Derek Stein. “We can’t wait to dive into all of our favorites—new and old—with our fans across the U.S.!”

The ensemble’s influence reaches far beyond the concert stage. In addition to Bridgerton, their music has been featured in Westworld (HBO), Modern Family (ABC), The King of Staten Island, and Gossip Girl, among many others. With over 300 releases, VSQ continues to push boundaries—covering artists as diverse as Lil Nas X, Björk, and Studio Ghibli soundtracks—while breathing new life into songs loved by millions.

Tickets are available now through the Clayton Center for the Arts Box Office in person or by phone at (865) 981-8590 and online here. Visit ClaytonArtsCenter.com for more information.

