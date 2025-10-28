Carrie Waltman was working as a community association manager for a condo complex when she met the owner of America’s Swimming Pool Knoxville, Garner Huie, and little did she know her life would change forever.

Huie belonged to the condo association as a homeowner but having just purchased an ASP franchise, he asked to bid on the condominium pool service contract.

Huie earned the bid, and from 2017 to 2019, the two worked together as vendor and property manager while becoming close, trusted friends. When Huie was ready to expand his business, he hired Carrie in 2020. The company grew from around $400K to $750K that year, and continued to grow to $1.2M by 2022.

2022 was a banner year for Carrie, as she purchased the franchise, which has continued to grow.

Carrie’s team are experienced in various skill sets. The office manager, Corin Hulen, was working for an HVAC company doing customer service, billing and routing.

Carrie says Corin, “had all the skills I needed. We have daily adventures looking at pools in East Tennessee. Once, we were chased out of a backyard by a rooster. We cover a large territory and never know what we are going to find in someone’s backyard!”

Carrie credits her success to the support staff she has built, as well as the ASP franchise model. She frequently works with ASP North Knoxville, purchased by Fredy and Euar Gonzalas in 2023, completing 15 renovation jobs together.

Carrie also credits her staff’s work ethic and loyalty. Her technicians are one example. Jarred, Jaydon, and Larry have been with her for over four years, and “no one knows more about swimming pools than they do.”

Carrie says she is asked why she would choose the stress of running a business, being in the field, dealing with customers, and preserving demolished backyards. She says she is proud of the work they do, even if ensuring top-quality work can take a toll at times.

Contact Carrie Waltman at American Swimming Pool Knoxville.

