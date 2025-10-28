Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife at Google Science.

Congress: Five committee meetings, including one on Latin American drug trafficking: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Last week for Preschool Story Time A free weekly Tuesday preschool program, 10-11 a.m. at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike, 37914. Engaging stories, nature exploration, hands-on gardening, crafts and other activities that nurture the youngest gardeners and their grownups is offered April- October.

KUB to host energy-saving workshops Over the next two weeks, KUB will help the community understand how to prepare for winter weather and save energy at home. The workshops take place at two different locations and on three different days and times. Tuesday, October 28 | 5 p.m.– Knoxville-Knox County CAC East Neighborhood Center, 4610 Asheville Hwy.; Tuesday, November 4 | 11 a.m. – Knoxville-Knox County CAC LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Ave.; Wednesday, November 5 | 3 p.m.– Knoxville-Knox County CAC LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Ave. More information is available on the KUB website.

Knox County Master Gardeners’ free events. A Zoom presentation on Wednesday, October 29, 11 a.m.- noon will explain how to become a Knox County Master Gardener volunteer. To register, email extension agent Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu or call 865-215-2340.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: A cool 60s with a slight chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a 30 percent chance of showers, with a high near 60. Tonight, rain chances increase with a low of around 49.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.