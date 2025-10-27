Knoxville Police Department (KPD) Lt. Gordon Gwathney, a 28-year veteran of the department, drowned Sunday morning while on a hunting trip near Woodworth, North Dakota. He was 57.

Gwathney has served KPD and the city since 1997, ascending to the rank of sergeant in 2003 and lieutenant in 2010. Gwathney, known endearingly as “Officer G” throughout the East Knoxville community, where he served virtually his entire career on patrol. Early in his career, he was assigned as the first-ever school resource officer at Austin-East High School, where he formed countless lasting relationships in the community.

In 2021 we featured Gwathney as an “Our Town Hero” for his incredible work and career at the KPD. Our story began with this: “… This cop eats, lives and breathes East Knoxville. It has been Officer G’s beat for 20 of his 25 years at the Knoxville Police Department. In 1999 this short, white cop with a crew cut was the first-ever school resource officer at Austin-East High School. He was 32. Lt. Gordon Edward Gwathney says kids started calling him ‘Officer G’ because of his unfamiliar last name.”

Here is a link to the Hero story from 2021.

“This is an incomprehensible loss for our agency and the entire Knoxville community,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “Gordon was beloved by our department and by so many members of our community. He was a truly exceptional officer who mentored generations of officers, dedicated his entire life to service and embodied the true spirit of community policing. We are completely devastated by his passing and ask the community to lift his family, the members of our department and all who loved Gordon up in prayer.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon also praised Gwathney. “Lt. Gwathney will always be remembered first and foremost as ‘Officer G,’ the friendly, accessible, caring officer who took the time to really get to know the people he was entrusted to serve and protect,” the mayor said. “His commitment to listening and earning the trust of the community was exceptional. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and co-workers as we grieve his untimely death.”

Gwathney, a Sevier County native, was recognized as KPD’s Officer of the Year in 2013 and nominated for the award again in 2019. Prior to joining the KPD, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, a tenure that included a deployment to Korea, and later as a member of the Tennessee National Guard.

Funeral services will be announced in the coming days.