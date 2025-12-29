The walk-in emergency department at UT Medical Center is doubling in size with a new entrance, new lobby and new patient exam rooms. As the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, the ED is hopping 24/7.

A physician who practices at UT Medical said the new space is needed and will really help, but “I’m just afraid it will fill up (as soon as it opens.)”

The expansion was trusted to the architectural team at BarberMcMurry. (The photos with this article are from its website.)

This new Haslam Family Center for Emergency & Trauma Services will add approximately 30,000 square feet to the existing emergency department, increasing its capacity and improving patient flow, the BarberMcMurry narrative reads. “It will enhance patient care with more specialized areas targeting specific acuity levels.”

The expansion includes 30 additional patient treatment rooms, 8 new intake rooms, additional behavioral health rooms, and a new “likely to discharge” suite with bays that allow rapid assessment and treatment of ambulatory patients, allowing more patients to be seen, faster.

A newly designed two-story lobby will provide a comfortable, safe waiting area for patients and their families. A dedicated waiting space for immunocompromised patients will offer added protection for those who are particularly vulnerable.

The modernized reception area will nearly double in size. A redesigned entrance will enhance accessibility, improve patient drop-off, and facilitate parking. The ambulance bay will also be expanded to nearly twice its current capacity, while new decontamination facilities help the region be prepared for the unknown.

Finally, a second-floor patient care suite will accommodate specialized treatment and extended care.

According to UT Medical Center’s social media, January 5, 2026, is the targeted opening date, although work will continue into 2027.

And with the expanded space comes employment opportunities. UT Medical is hiring nurses and paramedics. Apply at https://bit.ly/4pG2mnw.