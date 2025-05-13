The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society (UTAS) is excited to announce the grand opening of a new book on the Arboretum’s Nature Book Trail, Bugs: Exploring the World of Crawly Critters, by author Dr. Shirley Raines and photographer Curt Hart.

On Saturday, May 17, the Arboretum is hosting the opening from 10 a.m. until noon. Dr. Raines and Hart will be there selling and signing copies of their book. There will also be crafts and refreshments for children. Everyone is welcome, and there is no charge for this event.

The Nature Book Trail, about half a mile in length, begins near the parking lot by the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Although it is not handicap accessible, it is an easy trail for children and adults to hike, with two benches to rest on along the way. The 14 beautiful trail signs feature common insects that children can see in our area, such as ladybugs, fireflies and even stink bugs!

This is the fourth book by Raines and Hart to be featured on the trail. It is published by Flowerpot Press, dedicated to using STEAM to promote “an education that suits many types of learners.”

During the month of May, the Arboretum’s Little Free Library, located on the back of the kiosk by the Visitors Center, will feature books about bugs. Children are encouraged to check out the Little Free Library and also to leave a book for another child to enjoy.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org or contact mcampani@utk.edu.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.