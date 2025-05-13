Susan Johnson has found fulfillment of her passion and goals through “bankers’ hours.”

Susan is a Tennessee native, originally from Tazewell, earning a degree in marketing from Lincoln Memorial which led to successful careers in the retail sector including being the area sales manager at Belk.

While these positions fueled her passion for helping customers and building relationships, the demanding and unforgiving grind of the retail environment was not conducive to raising a family. So, with two young children, she experienced a transformative shift when she embraced the role of banking teller that offered the comforting structure of bankers’ hours, literally.

The career shift allowed Susan to continue working with people while enjoying a better work-life balance. She excelled in the key relationship skills of communication, empathy and collaboration which resulted in advancement in this new banking profession. From taking a position as senior teller for a large Knoxville bank, to receiving “a life-changing call from the city president of FirstBank, offering me a position at their downtown location,” Susan realized a profound sense of fulfillment in community banking.

“FirstBank was a completely different experience from the larger financial institutions I had worked at before – I fell in love with the customers, the atmosphere and the culture.”

Over the years, Susan has served in several positions at FirstBank: teller manager, universal banker, and now financial center manager, but the most rewarding aspect of her role is mentoring associates and watching them grow in their careers.

Susan is excited with the partnership of FirstBank’s downtown location being the official bank of the Knoxville Smokies.

She is looking forward to an upcoming Smokies season but she and her husband are also big fans of the Knoxville Ice Bears and love cheering them on during hockey season!

Susan Johnson feels increasingly grateful for the clarity and joy that comes from a life well-lived, where work and personal fulfillment coexist in perfect harmony.

