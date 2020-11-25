New elementary school on track in NW Knox County

Progress is being made on the as yet unnamed new elementary school slated for northwest Knox County. The Board of Education approved the purchase of 29 acres on Coward Mill Road back in July. The construction of an additional school was necessitated by growth in the Karns and Hardin Valley areas, with Hardin Valley Elementary being 170 students over capacity. Read our story here about Knox County’s plans to widen Coward Mill Road.

Josh Flory, multi-media specialist for Knox County Schools and author of its Hall Pass blog, shared some updated information on the new school:

The project is being designed by the Lewis Group Architects.

The schematic design was approved by the school board on Sept. 9, 2020.

It is anticipated that bids will be received in early spring (possibly March), with construction beginning as soon as the construction contract is approved by the Board of Education and Knox County Commission.

It is expected that the school will be completed in time to receive students in August 2022.

The base bid for the school will be for a capacity of 900 students with multiple alternates included in the bid to add classrooms to increase the capacity to 1,000 – 1,200. The actual number of students that will attend during the initial years will be determined during the rezoning process to take place at a later date.

The school board will name the new school.

Enjoy this carousel of the schematics for the new school.

Beth Kinnane is a freelance writer and thoroughbred bloodstock agent